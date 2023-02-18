A man has been arrested as part of a murder investigation in Exeter.

A woman in her 70s died in Ludwell Valley Park in the Wonford area of the city today (Saturday 18 February).

Devon and Cornwall Police say they were called at around 4pm to reports of a serious assault. The woman died at the scene.

A manhunt was launched to find the suspect, who police described as potentially "armed and dangerous".

A heavy police presence will remain in parts of Exeter this evening Credit: BPM Media

A man in his 30s from the Exmouth area was arrested by armed officers just after 9.30pm outside the Yorkshire Building Society on Exeter High Street.

Superintendent Tom Holmes said: “Whilst this is a positive update, a major response remains in place and our investigation into this murder continues.

“Tonight we issued an image of a man we needed to identify. Now that we have a man in custody we no longer need the public to share this appeal; please do not speculate on the identity of the suspect or the circumstances surrounding this matter.

“A heightened police presence will remain across key areas of Exeter, including the Wonford area where a number of cordons remain in place. We are currently not looking for anyone else in connection to this offence”

Supt Holmes added: “Even though we have a man in custody, this doesn’t mean that we are no longer appealing for information. It is vital that if you have any information relating to this incident, you contact us immediately.

“If you have yet to have spoken to us and have information that relates to this investigation, please call 999 quoting log number 600 18 February.

“Our thoughts are with the family and the loved ones of the victim, and we will continue to do all we can to support them during this tragic time.”