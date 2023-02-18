A woman has died after being assaulted in a park in Exeter and the suspect remains "at large".

Police say the man could be armed and dangerous and they are warning people not to approach him but to call 999 if they see him.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to Ludwell Valley Park, in the Wonford area of Exeter, at around 4pm today (Saturday 18 February) to reports of a serious assault.

Emergency services attended but a local woman in her 70s was declared dead at the scene. Her next have kin have been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

Superintendent Tom Holmes said: “Cordons are in place including at Wonford Sports Centre and police units remain in the area. At this time the suspect remains at large and a major response is underway.

“Tonight we have taken the steps of releasing an image of a man we need to identify in connection to the murder investigation.

“This image was captured at 3.17pm outside Wonford Sports Centre in Exeter and it is vital that we identify this man and locate him.”

Supt Holmes added: “We believe that this man could be armed and dangerous, so we are telling the public not to approach him in any circumstances and immediately call 999 if you have seen this man.”

Police are appealing for information and would like to speak with you if you were in the Wonford area this afternoon.

If you know the identity of the man in the image, his current whereabouts, or have seen him today then please call 999 immediately quoting log number 600 4 February.