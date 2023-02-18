The Pet Shop Boys will be performing at Cornwall's Eden Project in this summer.

The show will be part of the duo's greatest hits tour and will take place at the Eden Sessions on 28 June.

Pet Shop Boys Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe are one of the most successful duos in UK music history.

The performance will be a 'celebration' of their career which dates back to the 1980s.

Since signing to Parlophone Records in 1985, they have achieved 42 Top 30 singles in the UK.

Credit: Eden Project

Their songs include 22 Top 10 hits and four number ones, West End Girls, It’s A Sin, Always On My Mind, and Heart.

Rita Broe, managing director of Eden Sessions Ltd, said: "We are thrilled to announce that Pet Shop Boys will be bringing their acclaimed greatest hits tour to Eden.

"Their stunning production set against the iconic backdrop of the Biomes will be a breathtaking and unique experience."

Tickets will cost £76 plus a £9.90 booking fee. They are already on sale for Inside Track Passholders.

Tickets go on general sale at 5pm on Monday 20 February.

This year's Eden Sessions' lineup also includes Lionel Richie on 7 June, and The War on Drugs on 18 June.

American singer-songwriter Jack Johnson will take to the stage on 23 June.