Play Brightcove video

Members of a walking rugby club in Weston-super-Mare say the sport is helping to boost their physical and mental health.

The group meets every Saturday morning in the town at Hornets RFC and the sessions are aimed at people aged over 55.

Walking Rugby is one of England Rugby's non-contact formats of the game. There is no tackling involved - instead a touch on the armpit or below are used.

Ben Milson, from Hornets RFC, said the sessions are important ways of people socialising as well as helping with fitness.

Ben Milsom, Hornets RFC Credit: ITV News

He said: "Some of the guys here haven't picked a rugby ball up for 40 years.

"A lot of them used to play together and haven't seen each other in years and years. So it's about rekindling friendships, making new friends as well.

"We've got some guys here that have come from the local bowls club that join in and they've been welcomed into the fold."

Husband and wife, Les and Jackie Cornford, are members of the club. Jackie said: "I came down to watch and thought, that looks good fun and as a joke, I sort of said 'can I have a go?'

"I absolutely love it. It's really good fun."

The players, who are over 55, find playing sport helps to stay connected to others Credit: ITV News

Les said: "It's brilliant. It really is such a great bunch and a good club."

Another member, Paul Matthews, said: "It gives you something to get up for on a Saturday morning.

"It's the camaraderie, really - seeing old boys you haven't seen for years still back playing again.

"It's great fun - it's a laugh. That's just what rugby is all about."

After the games, players gather in the clubhouse for coffee and cake.

Hornets RFC chairman, Stuart Simmons, said: "You look forward to it like you used to look forward to game and then you come in and instead of having a pint, you have a cup of tea and a bun."

The club is one of many offering walking rugby across the region and the country - offering more and more people a chance to improve their health and tackle isolation.