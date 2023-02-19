Play Brightcove video

The South Gloucestershire parents of a ten-year-old who has a rare genetic condition are preparing to carry him up Ben Nevis as part of a challenge to raise money for research into the disease.

Cameron Alderman, from Bradley Stoke, has Norrie Disease. He was born blind and started to lose his hearing when he was just three years old.

At the age of five he was also diagnosed with autism, leaving him non-verbal and with profound learning disabilities.

His parents, Adam and Carla hope to raise at least ten thousand pounds to fund more research into the condition and potentially find a cure in time to help their son.

As part of a team, which includes their trainer Matt Roberts, they will carry Cameron to the summit of Ben Nevis - the highest point in the UK.

Cameron is no stranger to adventures as he has perviously gone indoor skydiving Credit: Carla Alderman

Adam told ITV News West Country: "We're going to take it in turns climbing to Ben Nevis, getting to the very top with Cameron on the back and then at that point Cameron will be the highest person in the country - so it will be fantastic to get him involved in it.

"And we're just trying to raise money for that and just trying to help out the best we can as well as showing the disabled people or adults there is a way to do things."

Carla said: "People see disabled people and think maybe they're not capable of doing things like that.

"Obviously the world does put up a lot of barriers but we are all about knocking down those barriers and creating amazing opportunities for him."

Norrie Disease affects 1000 people worldwide and it is believed 40 people in the UK Credit: ITV News

Carla says they are in a race against time to find treatment that will help Cameron, and others like him.

She said: "I can't imagine being completely blind and then losing another vital sense.

"It is Cameron's main access to the world and I don't want him to be at risk of being isolated or anything like that.

"He gets so much enjoyment from his hearing and so it a race against silent darkness really."

The challenge is planned for 27 May. Once they have climbed to the top of the mountain, Matt Roberts who leads the '100-Strong' team will then cycle 517 miles home to Bristol over three days.

Matt, who is also a qualified mountaineer, said: "Adam predominantly is going to carry Cam but when he gets tired myself and Lee from 100-Strong will help carry as well.

"It's going to be quite hard carrying twenty six kilos right up to the summit."

The fundraiser can be found here.