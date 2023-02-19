A new bridge has been installed over the A30 this weekend as part of National Highways’ Chiverton to Carland Cross road dualling scheme.

It's part of the works currently underway to upgrade the A30 between Chiverton and Carland Cross.

To enable the bridge lift operation the A30, Cornwall’s main trunk road, was closed between the Boxheater junction and Chiverton Cross roundabout, with drivers using diversion routes.

It has now reopened 16 hours ahead of the anticipated opening on Monday morning (February 20).

The new bridge weighs 275 tonnes, the equivalent weight of 23 double decker buses or 887,097 standard Cornish pasties Credit: Costian

Work will now concentrate on construction of the new road with the existing bridge to be demolished later this year.

Neil Winter, National Highways Senior Project Manager for the A30 Chiverton to Carland Cross upgrade, said: "We thank people for their patience and co-operation while we carried out the work.

"It’s a key milestone for the project, and now that we have the new bridge in place we will be able to switch our attention to the other structures along the route.

"As part of the scheme, we’re building 13 new structures in all, both under and over the new A30, with one existing underbridge at Two Burrows, a short distance from Tolgroggan, being refurbished.”

The multi-million pound upgrade is scheduled to be open to traffic this winter.