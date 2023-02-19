Choristers from Truro will sing alongside the Choir of Westminster Abbey, His Majesty's Chapel Royal Choir, and the Chapel Choir of Methodist College Belfast in May.

The team at Truro Cathedral say they feel honoured that Cornish musicians will be a part of the historic event.

Christopher Gray, the Director of Music at Truro Cathedral, said: "It’s a huge tribute to what goes on here in Truro day in, day out.

The Truro Cathedral team are honoured that their choristers have been chosen Credit: ITV West Country News

"It’s a mark of the esteem in which the whole choir is held that Westminster Abbey have come to us and said would you be willing to provide some of your girl choristers.

"So, it’s a massive honour and we’re really touched to have been asked and of course the girls themselves are very excited."

The girl choristers who go to Truro School will practice in and around studying for their A-Levels.

Christopher said there will be a lot of rehearsals: "There’s a lot of music."

The choristers will practice both at Truro Cathedral and Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation Credit: Truro Cathedral

"It’s all well within the stable of music they already sing, so although the specific pieces may not be in their repertoire, the style of them will suit the way our girls are trained.

"We wait to see what the exact details are but there will be five new commissions as well as some pieces traditionally performed at coronations."

Reverend Canon Simon Robinson, who is the Interim Dean at Truro Cathedral, said it is incredibly exciting.

He said: "It’s a real a joy and an honour, one of the moments in the life of this Cathedral, the choir and the lives of those young Cornish musicians that is going to be profoundly memorable."