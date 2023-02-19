A man had to be hospitalised after being assaulted in a racially aggravated attack in Gloucester.

The incident is believed to have taken place on Weston Road between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on Friday 17 February.

After the victim parked his car, he got out of the car and was approached by a man and woman who he didn't know.

The man then shouted abuse at the driver before assaulting him and walking off.

The victim was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not believed to be serious.

Police have arrested a 52-year-old man from Gloucester on suspicion of assault – he remains in police custody.

Officers are still keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.

The force said: "The man was described as being in his 50s, with short white facial hair and a receding hairline. He was wearing jeans, a grey quilted jacket and a cream coloured hat.

"Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident but who has not yet spoken to police, or who has any dash cam footage which they believe could be relevant, to come forward.

"Anybody with information is asked to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary through the website, quoting incident 393 of 17 February."