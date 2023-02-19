Play Brightcove video

Police have launched a major incident reporting page in an appeal for information to help with a murder investigation following the death of an elderly woman in Exeter.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police were called to Ludwell Valley Park at around 4pm on Saturday 18 February after a 74-year-old after reports of a serious assault by a man in possession of a knife.

The woman was found unresponsive and died at the scene despite the efforts from the emergency services and the public.

A 30-year-old man from the Exmouth area was arrested by armed police on Saturday evening.

The force has created a Major Incident Reporting Page (MIPP) to allow people to send large files to the police to help with the murder probe.

This includes doorbell, CCTV, and dashcam footage that could help with the investigation.

Ludwell Valley Park has been cordoned off Credit: ITV News

Detective Sergeant Darren Campbell, from the Major Crime Team, said: "We have received a huge amount of information from the public in relation to this crime, but there are still large parts of the day that we need to account for, both pre and post the attack.

"We are asking for anyone who has CCTV, doorbell, phone footage or dashcam of the area that could be of interest to the investigative team, to please submit this via the MIPP.

"You can also report any information that you may have in relation to this murder, not solely footage.

"Anyone with any information is asked to report this to Devon and Cornwall Police via the Major Incident Public Reporting site, under Operation Finnart."

Chief Superintendent Dan Evans said: "We do not currently believe that the victim and suspect are known to each other and we are not currently seeking anyone else in connection to this murder, which is being treated as an isolated incident.

"We are still searching the Wonford area as part of our investigation, we believe we may have located the knife believed to have been used in the attack and are retrieving this as we speak.

"There will be a heightened police presence in Exeter and notably in the Wonford area of the city and it is vital that anyone with any information contacts us immediately through our call centre or by speaking with an officer near the scene.

"Whilst this type of incident is very rare, Wonford is a very close community and I know this death will be felt deeply by all who live in the area.

"A heightened police response will remain in the area for the foreseeable future as our investigation continues, and my thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the victim at this tragic time."