A child has died after being hit by a car in Plymstock, Devon.

The seven-year-old was hit at around 11.10am on Sunday (February 19) on Wembury Road near the Plymstock Albion Oaks Rugby Club.

He sustained serious injuries after the collision and was taken to hospital.

He then later died – his next of kin have been informed.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police: "A 55-year-old man from Plymouth has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

"He remains in police custody at this time.

"The road currently remains closed and officers from the Roads Policing Team are carrying out investigations at the scene.

"Anyone who was in the area at the time and has dash cam footage or any information which may assist our enquiries is asked to report it online here quoting log 331 of 19 February."