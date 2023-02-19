Two teenagers have arrested after a man was stabbed in Taunton.

The attack happened in the park area between Baldwin Road and Monmouth Road, Halcon, just before 3.30pm on Saturday 18 February.

Avon and Somerset Police says initial reports suggest the victim was involved with an altercation with several people who were on bicycles.

His injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.

One man was initially arrested on Saturday but has been a released without charge.

A teenager was arrested and remains in custody on suspicion of wounding with intent.

A second man – also a teenager – was arrested overnight on suspicion of attempted murder and also remains in custody.

A spokesperson for the force said: "You'll continue to see an increased police presence in the area as enquiries continue. If you have any concerns please speak with local officers.

"If you saw the incident or have any dashcam, CCTV or other footage which could help the ongoing investigation, please call 101 and give the reference 5223039800.

"Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously by calling 0800 555 111, or online."