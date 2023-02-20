A search is underway for three masked men after they assaulted an elderly couple during a burglary in their home in Gloucester.

Officers from Gloucestershire Police were called to a house on Stroud Road around 8.45pm on Friday 17 February, following reports of a suspected aggravated burglary.

The men, who were wearing balaclavas, entered the property and assaulted the couple before raiding the house.

The victims have been treated for their injuries which are not believed to be serious.

Police remained with the couple at the address over the weekend.

Officers are now looking to speak to people who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time.

Anybody with information is being asked to contact police via their website quoting incident 454 of 17 February.