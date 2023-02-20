An elderly woman who was stabbed to death in an Exeter park has been named as 74-year-old Lorna England.

Devon and Cornwall Police launched a murder investigation after being called to Ludwell Valley Park to reports of an assault.

The incident happened at around 4pm on Saturday 18 February.

Cameron Davis, 30, of Exeter Road in Exmouth was arrested on Saturday evening and has now been charged with murder.

He is due to appear at Exeter Magistrates’ Court today (20 February).