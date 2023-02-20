A 14-year-old boy and a man, 27, will appear in court today after a string of violent attacks in Yeovil.

Five men were attacked between 6.30am and 8am on Saturday (February 18).

One of the victims was hit on the head with a metal bar while others were stabbed and punched.

Four of the men had to be taken to hospital, but were released shortly afterwards.

Avon and Somerset Police arrested Jamie Gosney, 27, of no fixed abode, and a 14-year-old boy following the assaults.

Each were charged with three counts of GBH with intent, one count of possessing a knife in public and one count of assault with intent to rob.

Gosney has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in public.

Both are still in police custody pending their court appearance at Yeovil Magistrates Court.

Officers are appealing to hear from anyone who was in the area and may have seen anything or has any information on the incidents.

They are asking that people call 101 and give the reference 5223039497.