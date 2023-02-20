A man was injured after being attacked by a group of men who broke into his home in Cinderford.

Officers from Gloucestershire Police received reports of a suspected aggravated burglary, after the victim spotted two men standing outside his address.

When he went inside, he found another group of three men who then attacked him.

He tried to chase them but they managed to run off. It happened shortly after 7pm on Friday (17 February) on Ruspidge Road.

The man was treated at the scene for his injuries, which are not believed to be serious.

The force is asking anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Gloucestershire Constabulary via their website, quoting incident 404 of 17 February.