A Salisbury man has been jailed for more than four years after he robbed a man at knife-point in a "terrifying" ordeal.

Lee Pickett pleaded guilty to robbery and two counts of fraud by false representation and was sentenced to a total of four years and eight months imprisonment when he appeared in court on Friday (17 February).

In late November, the victim, a man in his 30s, was walking to work along the Town Path in Harnham when he was approached by Pickett who was riding a bike.

Pickett held a knife to the man’s throat and robbed him of his mobile phone and bank cards.

He then fled the scene and used the bank cards in several shops to purchase cigarettes and alcohol.

Wiltshire Police arrested him three days later.

Det Sgt David Hambly, of CID South, said: “I am pleased with the sentence handed down to Pickett.

“This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim, who was simply walking to work, when he was approached by Pickett, who had his face covered, and threatened him with a knife, holding it to his throat and demanding he hand over his belongings.

"Clearly, this will have had a lasting impact on him.

“This type of behaviour will not be tolerated within our communities, and I would like to reassure the public that incidents of this nature are extremely rare.

“Following the initial report, officers conducted extensive enquiries to identify Pickett and he was swiftly charged and remanded in custody a few days after the incident and he remained in custody until his sentencing hearing last week.”

