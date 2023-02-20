Police say they are 'extremely worried' after a teenager from Dorset has been missing for more than a week.

18-year-old Alex Bendall, who is also known as Alice, was reported missing at around 3pm on Sunday 12 February.

Dorset Police say their CCTV enquiries show the last known sighting has been confirmed as being at 7.41pm on Saturday 11 February in Cornwall Road, Dorchester.

Officers are renewing their appeal to locate Alex and have released new pictures of the teen.

Alex is described as five feet six inches tall, of slim build, with short brown hair.

The teenager was last seen wearing a green Puffa-style body warmer, a black hooded jumper and dark coloured jeans.

Alex has been missing for more than a week Credit: Dorset Police

They were also wearing Dr. Martens boots with a green lace in one boot and purple lace in the other, a bracelet over the cuff on the right arm and carrying a small backpack.

Chief Inspector Danny Thompson, of Dorset Police, said: “We are continuing to do everything we can to locate Alex and we are extremely grateful to everyone who has come forward and provided information.

“I am now issuing images of the distinctive hooded jumper that Alex was wearing on Saturday 11 February in the hope that it will help the public remember any possible sightings.

“Our efforts are ongoing to piece together Alex’s movements and I would continue to ask anyone who has home CCTV or doorbell cameras, or was driving in the town centre with a dashcam fitted to their vehicle, to please check their footage for anything that may help us.

“I would like to make an urgent appeal for anyone with information, no matter how small, to please let us know as this may assist our investigation.

“Alex – if you see this appeal, please let either us or your family know that you are OK.

"We are all extremely worried for you and want to make sure you are safe and well.”