A Devon and Cornwall police officer has denied raping and sexually assaulting a woman.

Police Constable Kane Haywood is charged with two counts of rape of a woman aged 16 years or over, and one count of sexual assault by penetration in Exeter on 29 March 2021.

Haywood appeared at Bristol Crown Court today (20 February) wearing a black suit, white shirt and grey striped tie.

PC Kane Haywood appeared in court today Credit: Elizabeth Cook

The 29-year-old, from east Devon, spoke only to confirm his name and enter a plea of not guilty to all three allegations.

He was released on conditional bail and is next due to appear at a pre-trial hearing on 11 December.

A trial is expected to take place over four days from 8 January 2024.

The officer has been suspended from Devon and Cornwall Police.