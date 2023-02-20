A stretch of the M4 in Wiltshire will be closed for most of the morning after a serious crash.

The M4 Westbound has been shut this morning from Junction 17 for Chippenham and Junction 18 for Bath.

It follows a serious crash involving a car, according to traffic monitoring service Inrix.

The incident happened near to the Leigh Delamere Services just before 1am this morning.

The motorway is likely to remain closed throughout the morning.

National Highways say drivers are being advised to find alternative routes and allow extra time for their journeys this morning.

They added that traffic should follow the solid diamond diversion along the A350, A420 and A46.

More updates to follow.