A man and two teenage boys have been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Taunton.

Hamza Mahmoud, 18, of Taunton, and two boys, both aged 17 and also from Taunton are still in custody.

They are due to appear at Taunton Magistrates Court today (20 February).

Avon and Somerset Police were called to a park between Baldwin Road and Monmouth Road in the Halcon area of the town on Saturday afternoon (18 February).

A man, in his 20s, was stabbed several times in the attack, but his injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.

Officers are still appealing for information following the incident. People with relevant information are being asked to call 101 and give the reference 5223039800.