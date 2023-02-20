Tributes have been paid to a seven-year-old boy who died in a car crash yesterday (19 February).

He was hit by a car shortly after 11am on Wembury Road in Plymstock.

Plymstock Albion Oaks RFC announced on social media that the boy was a member of their club.

In a statement, posted on their Facebook page the club said "It is with deep shock and sadness that we regret to inform you of the tragic loss of a young life of one of our own today.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family and their friends during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all."

A number of other rugby clubs have taken to the comment section to pay their respects and tributes.

Totnes RFC sent well wishes saying "Sending our deepest sympathies to this little guy's family, friends and club, our thoughts are with you from all at Totnes RFC".

Plymouth Argaum RFC said: "Sending our deepest sympathy to the family, friends and team-mates of the young player and all at Oaks from everyone at Plymouth Argaum RFC 💚".

Torquay Rugby Club also posted a condolence message saying "Sending our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and all at the Club. There are no words."

Newton Abbot Rugby Club also paid tribute: "Every single one of us here at the club are deeply saddened by this tragedy.

"We are sending all the love at this difficult time. Condolences to family, friends and everyone at the club RIP little dude".

Teignmouth RFC said: "Sending all our deepest condolences from everyone at Teignmouth RFC, all our thoughts and prayers go to his family, friends and club. RIP little one 🖤🤍❤️".

Westcountry Wasps RFC also sent a message to the team saying "With our deepest sympathy and condolences, from all here at Westcountry Wasps RFC. Our love and thoughts are with all the youngster’s nearest and dearest and of course, You - his rugby family. 🕊️🐝🏉"

A 55-year-old man from Plymouth has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

He has been released on police bail until May.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…