A man was caught speeding at more than 70mph in a 30mph zone, driving on pavements to avoid cars and going the wrong way around a roundabout during a police chase in Wiltshire.

Officers say it was a 'miracle' no one was injured when 35-year-old Leroy Harding drove dangerously through Melksham.

Wiltshire Police were alerted at about 9.25pm on the evening of 9 January and chased Harding through the town.

Harding went on to drive on the wrong side of the road, overtaking cars.

The pursuit came to an end when Harding crashed his car, before fleeing on foot. He was then caught and arrested.

Harding, of Elm Grove, Southdown in Bath has now been sent to prison for 16 months when he appeared at Swindon Crown Court.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, possession of cannabis and driving whilst disqualified.

As well as the prison sentence, he was banned from driving for 11 years and five months.

The judge described Harding’s driving record as ‘appalling’ and said his time in custody should be spent reflecting on how he has made the lives of others more difficult.

Detective Constable Ian Tilley said: “Harding’s actions were incredibly reckless and it’s a miracle that no one was injured.

“Considering the pursuit took place at 9.30pm, there could have been any number of pedestrians out, as well as other drivers, and Harding put all their lives in danger.

“A disqualification of 11 years and five months is extremely significant and sends a strong message that behaviour of this nature on our roads will not be tolerated and there will be consequences.”