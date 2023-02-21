The body of a woman has been pulled from a canal in Swindon.

Officers were called to Yelland Walk in the East Wichel area this morning (Tuesday 21 February), after somebody spotted the body in the canal.

Wiltshire Police say they can confirm that a woman's body has been pulled from the water and while she hasn't been formally identified they believe she is in her 80s and from Swindon.

Her relatives have been told and are being helped by trained officers and police say they don't think there are any suspicious circumstances.