Controversial plans for a giant incinerator on the outskirts of Westbury will go ahead, despite Wiltshire Council voting against the proposals.

The approval comes from the government's Planning Inspectorate, which considered an appeal lodged by Northacre Renewable Energy Limited - the company that wants to built the facility.

The plant will generate electricity by burning thousands of tonnes of rubbish a year, and will be situated within the Northacre Trading Estate.

According to the proposals, the site would incinerate around 243,000 tonnes of waste each year.

The announcement made this morning (21 February) will come as a blow to campaigners.

The site where the new Westbury incinerator will be built.

Conservative MP Andrew Murrison, who represents South West Wiltshire, said he was 'completely appalled' by the decision to allow the incinerator.

The plant would operate 24 hours per day, and there has been fierce opposition to the plans from local residents.

Opponents are concerned about its emissions, and the increase in lorry traffic. It is estimated the site would generate an extra 78 HGV journeys a day.

Wiltshire Council's Strategic Planning Committee voted against approving the planning application in July last year, and the final decision was passed onto the Planning Inspectorate.

The government has previously backed incinerators, with dozens already operating in the UK, including the equally controversial Javelin Park near Gloucester.

It argues they are less polluting than putting waste in landfill, or carting it off to Europe to be incinerated.