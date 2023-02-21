Play Brightcove video

Watch our report from Annie Knowlson

A father who has lost two of his children due to mental health issues has started a suicide prevention charity in Swindon.

The latest figures show the number of recorded suicides in Swindon is at its highest point since records began. In 2021, 36 people lost their lives to suicide in the Wiltshire town.

John Stooke has set up The Kelly Foundation in memory of his daughter Kelly and son Corrie.

Corrie died in 2003 after struggling with chronic anxiety which led him to fall into drug addiction.

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch

John said: "I was trying to treat the symptoms without really understanding the cause.

"He went out one night and said 'have you got £10 to go to the pub' and he never came back.

"We got a message two days later to say there's a body in the mortuary, they didn't know who it was and they thought it might be him."

Corrie's death had a big impact on his sister Kelly, who also struggled with her mental health.

Kelly was a mother of two children, a journalist and radio presenter. In 2019, she took her own life.

Corrie died in 2003

The Kelly Foundation aims to provide a holistic approach to help people avoid reaching crisis point.

John said: "There's a big gap between that 10 minutes at a GP and the other end of the scale where you're talking about intervention by crisis teams and interventions and numerous visits to A&E."

The charity already has a large number of clients and a waiting list.

They say their inbox is full and they receive a number of new referrals every day.

Kelly died in 2019

The charity provides practical support to deal with the issues affecting people's lives. The aim is to be a "one-stop shop" to be able to help with anything.

Emma Rees, who is a manager at The Kelly Foundation, has worked in mental health services for more than a decade and says she has seen a dramatic increase in the number of people struggling.

Emma said: "To be able to help somebody with every aspect of their mental health, rather than just a small chunk.

"For example, if somebody came through the door who has an alcohol addiction which has a knock-on effect for their mental health and their home life and there's spiralling debt, we would help them with every aspect of that from start to finish."

Their support can range from making phone calls to help with sorting out debt and bills and with things like GP appointments.

During these first few months, the organisation is relying on local fundraisers to cover its costs, but hopes to expand the support it can provide in the future.

So far a concert has been held that helped them to raise around £7,000 that will go towards their monthly outgoings.

John says the community has shown a "huge amount of goodwill" but that they still need to sort out underlying core funding going forward.

John believes that his daughter would be proud of what they are achieving.

He said: "Maybe she can see, who knows.

"Even though she was ill, and she was ill for a long time, she was a Samaritan for a period of time and she was always a mental health first aider and she always thought she could help other people with their black thoughts but when she was struggling herself, she'd like this.

"She'd be in favour, definitely."

For more information, you can contact The Kelly Foundation

If you are struggling with your mental health, help is available.