Jack Robson was a husband, father and grandfather Credit: Wiltshire Police

A family say they have been left devastated after a father was killed in a crash in Swindon.

Jack Robson, 66, who was a keen biker, died on 25 May 2020 in a collision involving his motorbike and a white Mitsubishi on Highworth Road.

Alexander Baker, 26, of Ashe Close, Sparcells, has now pleaded guilty to causing Mr Robson's death by careless driving.

In a statement read to the court, Mr Robson’s wife Christine said: “Jack’s passion of bikes was with him all his life and my fascination also turned into a passion and a hobby that we did together all our life.

“On the day Jack died, I remember kissing him goodbye and saying ‘be safe’ as normal. He said ‘don’t worry about me, I am always safe, I’ll see you later’.

“That day my life fell apart and will never be the same again.

“The whole family is absolutely devastated by the death of Jack.

"We had been married for 45 years and we were still young enough to enjoy the rest of our lives together. We had so many plans for the next few years.

“My whole world has been ripped apart, I feel so lifeless. Why has my husband, a father, a grandfather, been so cruelly taken away from his family.

"We will never ever be able to come to terms with the loss of the most caring, wonderful, loving man you could ever ask for. I am struggling to cope without Jack – my tears and anger do not stop.”

Alexander Baker admitted the offence along with a separate offence of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Det Con Rachel Catling said: “This collision took place during the height of the initial lockdown.

"Mr Robson had been attending a family member’s address to provide care before heading home on his motorbike when he was involved in the collision which occurred as a result of a lapse of concentration by Baker who failed to ensure the road was clear before turning.

“Despite members of the public stopping at the scene to give first aid to Mr Robson, he tragically died as a result of his injuries.

“This has been a lengthy investigation for everyone involved and a terrible tragedy for Mr Robson’s family. My thoughts remain with them at this terrible time.”

Baker was given a 12-month driving disqualification and a 12-month community order with a requirement to complete 300 hours of unpaid work.