A dog and her owner had to be rescued from the water after the dog fell more than 100 feet from a cliff top.

It happened at Otterton Ledge overlooking Budleigh Beach in Devon on Sunday 19 February.

The dog fell from the cliff, then her owner waded through the water to help rescue her and both became cut off by the tide.

Sidmouth Independent Lifeboat used a rescue sledge to help the owner and dog onto their lifeboat.

Both were then safely dropped off to the coastguard team at Budleigh Beach and the lifeboat crew is appealing for people to keep their dogs on leads when walking near cliff tops and edges.