The family of an 80-year-old who died in a crash in Wiltshire have paid tribute to him, saying he was a "kind man who was willing to help anyone".

Michael Beaven from Braemor Road, Calne, was killed in a crash on the A4 at Derry Hill in Wiltshire on 7 February.

He was born in Devizes and has lived in Calne for his entire life and had three children, Louise, Craig and Katie, as well as two grandchildren Tyler and Harvey.

In a statement, his family said: "He was liked by many and known as a kind man who was willing to help anyone.

"Michael worked as a BP pipeline engineer until he was 50 and lived the last 30 years enjoying life.

"He was well known from earlier days drinking in the Liberal Club in Calne and his later years spending his free time in the afternoon in Wetherspoons in Chippenham.

"He will be dearly missed by all who knew him."

Michael has surviving siblings Sally, Suzie, Pete and John who all live locally.