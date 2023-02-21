Firearms laws could be reformed in wake of Keyham shootings

Play Brightcove video

Watch David Wood's report

The Government says firearms laws could be reformed in the wake of the shootings in the Keyham area of Plymouth.

In a statement to the House of Commons, Home Office minister Chris Philp committed to make "any further changes needed to protect the public".

The families of Keyham gunman Jake Davison's victims have demanded an overhaul of the 50-year-old Firearms Act after accusing police of granting him "a licence to kill".

An inquest jury found there was a "seriously unsafe culture" in Devon and Cornwall Police's firearms licensing unit.

Davison killed his mother Maxine, 51, and then shot dead three-year-old Sophie Martyn, her father Lee, 43, Stephen Washington, 59, and Kate Shepherd, 66.

The 22-year-old then turned the weapon upon himself as he was confronted by an unarmed police officer on 12 August 2021.

Jurors at a long-running inquest in Exeter ruled each victim was unlawfully killed, and were critical of the failings within the firearms licensing unit, which handed the apprentice crane operator back his shotgun five weeks before the killings.

Mr Philp said the coroner is expected to issue a prevention of future deaths report in which further recommendations following the 2021 incident in Keyham are likely to be made.

He told MPs: "We must ensure our controls on firearms are as robust as possible and learn the lessons of the tragic deaths in Keyham and we therefore await the coroner's anticipated report into the prevention of future deaths with keen interest.

"We will respond to the expected coroner's report within 60 days and we will respond substantively to the recommendations.

"I commit today that any further changes needed to protect the public will be made."

Mr Philp earlier said Devon and Cornwall Police could face a further review of its firearms licensing arrangements.

He said the force has assured the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) that changes have been made following the watchdog's recent recommendations.

Mr Philp added: "Depending on what the coroner might recommend shortly, I am currently minded to ask the inspectorate to go and look specifically at the arrangements that Devon and Cornwall have in place for firearms licensing to confirm their suitability."