A house which has been linked to drug use, violent crime and criminal damage has been shut down.

The home in Cannon Close, Bridgwater, was closed after magistrates at Taunton Magistrates' Court granted a three-month-long closure order.

Avon and Somerset Police say people living nearby have been subjected to anti-social behaviour and were regularly threatened, verbally abused and, on one occasion, one person was attacked by multiple people.

The order comes after a spate of ongoing drug-related crime at the property, which is owned by Sanctuary who supported the application.

Anti-Social Behaviour Co-ordinator, Cerwyn Pritchard, from Avon & Somerset Police said: "Immediate neighbours to the property did not feel safe in their own homes as they were subjected to the vile behaviour of those who frequented the now-closed property in Cannon Close.

"The people who visited the house day and night would shout, scream and argue in and outside the property and cause a great deal of unrest in the community.

"We have some investigations ongoing with the crimes linked to this property and will look to bring the guilty persons to justice.

"We are thankful for the public's support and information provided and hope it encourages anyone feeling the effects of anti-social behaviour in their area to report it to us so we can work with partners to take action."

Lisa Hogg, Sanctuary’s Operations Manager, said: "We believe that everyone should have the right to feel safe and comfortable in their own home.

"We take all complaints of antisocial behaviour very seriously and are committed to working with our partners to take action whenever problems occur.”