A man in his 80s has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in Helston.

The pedestrian, who is from the local area, was taken to hospital after the crash involving a green Suzuki estate.

Those in the car were unharmed and the vehicle stopped at the scene.

It happened at Meneage Street Helston Junction, where it meets The Parade, at around 6.44pm on Sunday 19 February.

Devon and Cornwall Police closed the street while investigations took place.

Officers are now looking to speak with witnesses who can help establish how the collision happened.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101 quoting log number 0729 of 19th February 2023.