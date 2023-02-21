A man will face trial later this year accused of murdering an elderly woman.

Cameron Davis, 30, did not attend a brief bail application hearing at Exeter Crown Court.

He is accused of stabbing to death Lorna England, 74, on Saturday 18 February in Ludwell Valley Park, which is in the Wonford area of Exeter.

Judge Simon Carr fixed a plea and trial preparation hearing for 23 March and said Davis would face trial at Exeter Crown Court beginning on 14 August.

Joss Ticehurst, representing Davis, of Exeter Road in Exmouth, did not apply for bail on behalf of his client, and he was remanded into custody.

Police were called on the afternoon of 18 February to reports of an assault in the park.

The victim, from Southbrook Road, Exeter, died at the scene despite members of the public and the emergency services going to her aid.