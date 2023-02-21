Moment speeding driver mounts pavements and goes wrong way on roundabout

Play Brightcove video

Wiltshire Police have released dashcam footage of the chase

Police dashcam captured the moment a dangerous driver sped at more than 70mph through a residential area, mounted pavements and went the wrong way around a roundabout.

The footage was filmed during a police chase in Wiltshire. Officers have said it was a miracle no one was injured during the pursuit.

It happened in the evening of 9 January in Melksham, when officers were alerted to a man driving dangerously through the town.

Leroy Harding, 35, was arrested after he crashed the car and tried to flee on foot.

Harding, of Elm Grove, Southdown in Bath has now been sent to prison for 16 months when he appeared at Swindon Crown Court.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, possession of cannabis and driving whilst disqualified.

The judge described Harding’s driving record as ‘appalling’ and said his time in custody should be spent reflecting on how he has made the lives of others more difficult.

Detective Constable Ian Tilley said: “Harding’s actions were incredibly reckless and it’s a miracle that no one was injured.

“Considering the pursuit took place at 9.30pm, there could have been any number of pedestrians out, as well as other drivers, and Harding put all their lives in danger.

“A disqualification of 11 years and five months is extremely significant and sends a strong message that behaviour of this nature on our roads will not be tolerated and there will be consequences.”