Play Brightcove video

Watch doorbell footage issued by Wiltshire Police

A dog walker was assaulted by a man in Trowbridge, sparking a police witness appeal.

The woman was walking her dog on the footpath behind barn Glebe where it links towards Farris Way and Oxford Gardens at around 11.50pm on Thursday 16 February when she challenged another dog walker whose pet was off the lead.

The offender then proceeded to push the victim in the face with his open palm and snatch her phone from her hands.

He later discarded the phone in a hedgerow and ran off in the direction of Oxford Gardens where he had originally been walking from.

Wiltshire Police have now issued doorbell footage of a man they want to trace.

He is described as a white male, around 5ft 8ins to 6ft tall, of slim athletic build, with crooked teeth and a brown coloured beard.

He was wearing a cream knitted hat with a logo and a dark coloured zip puffer jacket. He was with a chocolate Labrador called Harvey.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Wiltshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 54230017619.