A couple from Plymouth have been paying tribute to their beloved dog in an unusual way, by leaving balls for other pets to use in their local park.

Brodie, a ten-year-old golden retriever, "was the most loyal loving companion a human could ever need", his owners Peter and Jackie Dyer have said.

They describe Brodie as a dog with "a heart of gold" with lots of "friends in Devonport Park".

Paying tribute to him, the couple left a special treat for the other dogs Brodie once played with.

Announcing the gesture, their daughter, Clare Syrett shared a photograph on social media of her dad holding a box containing leads and tennis balls with a message attached.

Peter Dyer pictured with the tribute to his beloved Brodie. Credit: BPM Media

The message read: "Remember Brodie. Please take a ball or two. He loved this park with all his friends. Jackie and Peter."

Jackie said: "Brodie loved his trips to Cornwall and swimming at Plymbridge. He was a very friendly dog with other dogs and people and he loved all his family and friends.

"He was just a lovely boy to have around."

She explained that over the years, the couple never bought any balls for Brodie and his brother Ollie, who died last year, because of his knack for finding them.

She added: "We didn’t have to buy balls as he found them. So now we are giving them back. We saw loads yesterday up the park, so they have given some dogs some fun."

The gesture has reached dozens of people in the community with several residents in the neighbourhood saying they recognised Brodie and said he was a "beautiful" and "lovely" dog.

One said: "Oh no so so sorry to hear this. We always had a chat in the park, bless him he will be safe over the [rainbow bridge] you are so kind leaving his balls for his friends and others to use."