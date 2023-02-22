A flat in Taunton has been closed for three months after it has been linked to drug use and a series of anti-social behaviour-related incidents.

Taunton Magistrates' Court granted the closure order for a flat at Eastbourne Court. The property has been linked to violent crime and affray as well as anti-social behaviour and drug use.

Anti-Social Behaviour Co-ordinator, Cerwyn Pritchard, from Avon and Somerset Police said: "Neighbours living at Eastbourne Court have been subjected to months of threatening and violent behaviour.

"They were threatened and verbally abused and would often hear shouting and screaming coming from the flat regularly.

"The property regularly had visitors throughout the day and night, with many choosing to then loiter outside the address. This, very understandably, left residents living in fear and feeling intimidated by their actions.

"People did not feel safe in their own homes or community anymore and this is just one of the many ways that drug use can ruin lives.

"I am hopeful that securing this order will reassure the residents of Eastbourne Court that we take these matters seriously and will do what we can to remove anti-social behaviour from our communities."

In the flat police officers found weapons linked to other crimes, drugs and drug paraphernalia.

PC James Breakwell said: "The behaviours associated to this address, and the individuals who frequent it, were at times shocking.

"We as a neighbourhood policing team are thankful for the public's support and information provided and hope it encourages anyone feeling the effects of anti-social behaviour in their area to report it to us so we can work with partners to take action.

"We are hopeful the resulting closure order will bring some peace and tranquillity back to the road."

The closure order, which has been supported by the property owner Sanctuary Supported Living, means no-one is allowed to enter or frequent the address for a three-month period.