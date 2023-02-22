The family of a woman who was stabbed to death in a park in Exeter say she was the most generous and beautiful loving lady with an "infectious" zest for life.

Lorna England suffered wounds during an assault in Ludwell Valley Park in the Wonford area of Exeter on the afternoon of Saturday 18 February.

The 74-year-old died at the scene despite members of the public rushing to her aid.

Cameron Davis, 30 and of Exeter Road in Exmouth, has since been charged with her murder and is due to stand trial in August.

In a tribute, Ms England's family said they have "no words" to describe their loss.

Police were called to Ludwell Valley Park, in the Wonford area of Exeter, at around 4pm on Saturday Credit: BPM Media

They said: “On Saturday 18 February, our beloved wife, mum, grandma and sister Lorna England was tragically and suddenly taken away from us.

“Lorna was the kindest, most generous and beautiful loving lady. Her energy and zest for life was infectious. As a family, we are heartbroken by her death.

“No words can describe the loss and impact. She meant the world to us. We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for all the support, kind words and sympathy we have received.”