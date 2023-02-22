New Zealand singer-songwriter Lorde has been announced as the final headliner at Boardmasters.

She will join Liam Gallagher and Florence and the Machine, who had previously been announced as the festival's other two headliners.

Other acts on the line-up include Ben Howard, Little Simz, Dermot Kennedy, Four Tet, Yard Act, Confidence Man and Example.

Boardmasters will return to Newquay from 9-13 August this year. It takes place in two locations - Watergate Bay and Fistral Beach - with surf competitions taking place as well as huge acts performing.

Camping tickets have already sold out but day tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday 24 February with pre-sale tickets available from 10am on Thursday 23 February.

Day tickets cost £84.50 per day or £249 for all three days.