Police are searching for a registered sex offender who is wanted on recall to prison.

Anyone who sees James Campbell, 51, is asked to call 999 immediately.

Campbell was originally convicted of a number of violent and serious sexual offences and was released from prison in November 2022.

He has since disappeared from his approved premises in Plymouth and his licence has been revoked.

Recent CCTV of James Campbell Credit: Devon & Cornwall Police

Detective Superintendent Sharon Donald said: “James Campbell has a history of serious, violent sexual offending against women and we need to bring him into police custody as soon as possible.

“I would urge anyone who sees him not to approach him and to call 999 immediately."

Campbell is a white male, 5ft 4in tall, of stocky build with a bald head and some greying stubble. He has a noticeable squint in his right eye.

He has distinctive tribal tattoos on his arms and hands including words ‘Jimmy’ and ‘Mam’ on his right forearm, and birds on both hands.

Campbell talks with a slight Northern accent and has been known to use the alias Paul Withers or John Withers. He is known to frequent coastal areas.

On recent CCTV he is seen wearing jeans/dark trousers, a dark-coloured beanie hat and was carrying a black rucksack.

Campbell has distinctive tattoos on his arms Credit: Devon & Cornwall Police

Campbell has been predominantly travelling by bus and coach and paying for tickets in cash.

He has previously been known to use a bicycle and may be living a transient off-grid lifestyle.

He has known links to Plymouth, Torquay, Bournemouth, north Yorkshire, Scotland and the south coast of England.