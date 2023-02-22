A search is underway for a missing 14-year-old girl who has not been seen since 10pm last night.

Faith, who is 5ft 7ins tall, was last seen at a property in Brimscombe, near Stroud, yesterday (Tuesday 21 February).

Gloucestershire Constabulary say concern is growing for her welfare.

She is described as of a slim build and has bright pink hair. It is thought Faith was last wearing grey pyjama bottoms and a grey and white dressing gown.

She is thought to also have links with Stroud and Stonehouse.

Police are appealing for anyone who has seen her or knows of her whereabouts to call Gloucestershire Constabulary on 101 and quote incident 9 of 22 February.