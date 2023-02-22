The Somerset charity sending school bags to earthquake victims

Play Brightcove video

Watch School in a Bag CEO Luke Simon

A charity is sending bags full of educational supplies to young victims of earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.

School in a Bag, which is based in Chilthorne Domer near Yeovil, has launched an appeal to raise £5,000 to fund the project.

It comes as a second earthquake hit the countries, two weeks after a tremor killed 45,000 people.

School bags packed with items including pads, pens, maths sets, eating utensils and a hygiene set will be delivered to children in the country with the aim of allowing them to continue a routine of education, despite the destruction of buildings.

CEO of the charity Luke Simon said: "We've known the devastation is huge, we know that there is a massive need for children following earthquakes.

"Really, we're working on the recovery phase. Our aim is to provide school bags for children in a few months time when hopefully the devastation starts to come back to some sort of normality and children will need to continue with their education.

"We know that school bags are important for children who have witnessed appalling things.

"School bags can be a brilliant outlet for therapy as well as giving them all the tools they need to carry on with their learning."