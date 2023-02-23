People living in the village of Hele near Exeter are calling for more to be done to stop constant fly-tipping.

More than 100 tyres, litter and asbestos has been dumped in the village in what East Devon District Council has described as the biggest fly-tip they have ever dealt with.

The rubbish, which also includes building rubble, can be seen in the layby which is on the B3181.

The village of Hele is known for its 'Antique Village' and local people say they are proud of their area.

One resident told ITV News West Country that they have reported the problem to the local council nearly every week for the past four months.

Dozens of tyres are also scattered in the layby Credit: ITV West Country

Local people say they want to see a camera set up in the layby to catch or deter people who are fly-tipping.

Signs asking people to keep the area clean can clearly be seen in the layby.

In a statement, East Devon District Council said: “Our StreetScene team are aware of an issue at the site and moving forward we will be putting up signs and adding it to our hot spot list to check on a regular basis to try and resolve the criminal behaviour."

They said teams started to remove more than 150 tyres, litter and asbestos today.

“This is one of the largest fly-tipping incidents we have ever dealt with and have works planned to clear the site for the next four weeks," they added.

“Due to the presence of the asbestos, which is distributed throughout the area affected, it has taken longer to plan the removal works – this is down to health and safety and the requirement for PPE.”