A biker has suffered life-changing injuries in a crash near Hayle.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the collision involving a car and a motorcycle in Upton Towans, at the junction with Treve Lane at around 10.25am yesterday (Wednesday 22 February).

The motorcyclist was taken to Derriford Hospital by air ambulance, and the road was closed for around six hours.

There were no reports of any other injuries.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Police would like to thank the public for their support and patience while the road was closed. It was reopened at around 5pm.

"If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting log 0183 22/02/2023."