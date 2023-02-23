A man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary after he was tracked down by a police dog in Devizes.

Wiltshire Police were called to Wine Street at around 7.50pm last night after a shop window was smashed.

Officers found blood splatters at the scene, where two mobile phones had been stolen.

A police dog managed to pick up a scent which was tracked through the town to the canal where a man in his 30s from Bradford-on-Avon was found.

He was arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession of class A drugs.

He was taken to custody in Swindon for further questioning.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in Wine Street at around 7.30pm to 7.50pm last night is being asked to call 101 and quote crime reference number 54230019476.

