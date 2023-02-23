Police officers will be patrolling the area around a business estate in Somerton after a burglary at one of the properties.

Several people wearing dark coloured tracksuits broke into one of the commercial premises on Bancombe Trading Estate between 10pm and midnight on Wednesday 18 January.

They damaged the fencing around the property and took what Avon and Somerset Police has called a 'substantial' amount of timber.

In a statement, the force said: "Officers have increased night-time patrols of the area following the incident and are keen to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious.

"If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 5223014162 or complete our online appeals form.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."