Four people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after armed police were called to an incident in Bideford on Tuesday (21 February).

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police were called to Pridham Place around 3.45pm following reports a man had been injured after a group of people entered a property.

The suspects were seen fleeing the address in a vehicle and another man, who had a head injury, also left the property before officers arrived at the scene.

Armed and local officers searched the area and found the injured man at an address in the town centre at around 5.55pm.

He was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Five people were arrested in total, four of them were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and aggravated burglary and one person on suspicion of possessing a firearm.

Those arrested are between 32 and 59 years old and are from the Bideford area. They are still in police custody.

Inspector Ewan Seear has said: “Police would like to reassure the community that this incident poses no risk to anybody else. We are not looking for anybody else in connection with this incident.

“People will see an increased police presence in the town to provide reassurance.

“Anybody with information in relating to this incident, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting log number 0547 of 21 February.”