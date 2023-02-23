Drivers on the A303 in Somerset after facing long delays after a lorry carrying animals overturned.

Emergency services were called to the Southfields Roundabout, which is the junction with the A358 road early this afternoon (Thursday 23 February).

National Highways is asking people to avoid the area if they can as there is debris on the road and recovery work is underway causing long tailbacks in all directions.

The lane closures affect traffic between Ilminster and South Petherton. Speed sensors show drivers are facing long waits.