A man has died after he was hit by a lorry in Royal Wootton Bassett's high street.

Wiltshire Police were called at around 12.35pm yesterday (22 February) after receiving reports that a pedestrian was hit by a lorry.

A man in his 60s was taken to hospital where he died early this morning. His next of kin have been informed.

A spokesperson for the force said: "His family have been informed and will be supported by specialist-trained officers.

"Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time and we ask that their privacy is respected.

"If you saw what happened please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 54230019785."