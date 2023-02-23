Two men armed with 12-inch kitchen knives forced their way into a house in Bodmin and threatened a woman by holding the blade to her neck.

The woman had been expecting Haydn Williams to come round to pick up a bag of food, but after fetching it Williams and another man, Ryan Cook, forced their way through the door.

Cook demanded money from the woman, placing an arm against her neck and pointing the kitchen knife at her neck.

The woman screamed out for help and another female occupant came out from the living room.

A scuffle ensued and the second woman sustained a cut to her hand as she tried to get the knife away from her friend’s face.

This enabled the woman who had answered the door to grab the arm of Williams and head-butt him before punching Cook in the face.

Both men fled the address and ran in the direction of the nearby Asda store. The victims phoned police and officers searched the area.

The men were then arrested in Love Lane.

A doorbell camera at a nearby address, showed both men enter a nearby property before exiting a while later.

The CCTV footage proved crucial to the investigation, according to Devon and Cornwall Police.

The incident happened in the Launceston Road area of Bodmin, on the evening of Monday 19 September last year.

Both offenders have been jailed after pleading guilty to aggravated burglary with intent to steal.

Ryan Cook, 37, of no fixed abode, was jailed for six years and one month and Haydn Williams, 23, of no fixed abode, was jailed for five years and six months.

Detective Constable David Squire said: “This case shows that having good CCTV and doorbell footage at your home address assist the police in prosecuting violent offenders who commit acts in broad daylight.

“The footage clearly shows the offence and was key in prosecuting the defendants who have received a significant prison sentence.”