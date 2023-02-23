Play Brightcove video

Watch our report from Victoria Davies

Bristol's most famous gig-goer Jeff Johns has been reunited with the firefighters who helped save his life when he was badly burnt in a cooking fire last year.

After spending months in a specialist burns unit in Swansea, the musician and artist is now back home and determined to thank the people who helped his recovery.

Meeting up with the firefighters Big Jeff said: "It feels really overwhelming, in a good way, because I'm really thankful because if they hadn't arrived when they did I might not be here."

Jeff accidentally set fire to his shirt while cooking in his flat in Bristol in June 2022.

He said: "It took me a few seconds to realise I was on fire. When I realised I went into panic.

"I tried to take the shirt off, I tried to get under the kitchen sink but couldn't open the taps then sprinted and ended up in the shower dousing myself with freezing cold water and screaming for help."

Big Jeff meeting the firefighters who saved his life Credit: ITV West Country

The firefighters, including Richard Thomas, were the first on the scene and treated Jeff's burns which covered nearly 50% of his body. He was taken to hospital and was in a coma for weeks.

Mr Thomas said: "It couldn't really have been any worse for him unfortunately, so we did our best as we're trained to do and it's really great to see him today and he's making a great recovery, which as firefighters we don't really get to see that very often so it's great to see him.

"In his tragedy, he's spinning it and turning it into a positive thing and trying to promote the safety message that if your clothes do catch fire, stop what you're doing, drop to the floor and roll and that will smother the flames."

Big Jeff is an artist and musician, he used to go to a gig nearly every night. After the accident he spent three weeks in coma and six months in hospital.

Sue Johns, Jeff's mother, said: "He could barely move with all his injuries and they got him to start drawing on the window and then someone lent him a drum kit and that gave him an interesting work out to do and a creative outlet and a sense of purpose."

What to do if your clothes catch on fire?

Since the accident, Big Jeff has worked to raise awareness of the 'stop, drop and roll' campaign.

STOP and DROP to the ground and cover your face with your hands then ROLL over and over or back and forth until the fire is out.